Tallulah Willis Dissolved All Her Facial Filler, Shows Her 'Real Bone Structure'

Tallulah Willis is sharing that she dissolved her facial filler.

The 30-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis revealed some new selfies of her “real bone structure” that she hadn’t seen in the six years since she started filling her face via cosmetic procedure.

Tallulah shared a series of selfies on Instagram with the caption, “Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved – after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me – I hadn’t seen my real bone structure in like 6 years.”

She continued, “Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!”

Just days before posting the selfies, Tallulah revealed a medical diagnosis.

