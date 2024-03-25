Anne Hathaway Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in 2015 While Starring in 'Grounded' Off-Broadway Play

Anne Hathaway is opening up about something extremely personal.

The 41-year-old actress got candid in a new interview with Vanity Fair about experiencing a miscarriage years ago.

In the interview, she elaborated on an Instagram post she uploaded in 2019, announcing she was expecting her second baby.

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s not for a movie…. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

When asked about that moment, Anne said: “Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would’ve felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone.”

She went on to reveal that she experienced a miscarriage in 2015 while starring in Grounded, a one-woman, off-Broadway play that ran for six weeks.

“The first time it didn’t work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night,” she said, adding that she kept the pregnancy loss a secret, but told her friends when they would visit her backstage. “It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine.”

“I had to keep it real otherwise…So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it — where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone — I wanted to let my sisters know, ‘You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you and I’m with you.’”

“It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong,” she went on to say.

Anne has sons Jack, 4, and Jonathan, 8, with husband Adam Shulman.

