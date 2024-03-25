Anne Hathaway Opens Up About When She Was Mocked Online & the Director Who Helped to Back Her During That Time

Anne Hathaway is reflecting on her career.

The 41-year-old The Devil Wears Prada actress got candid in an interview with Vanity Fair, out now.

During the discussion, Anne spoke about handling fame and humiliation, the period of time when she was mocked online, and dealing with anxiety during projects.

“Part of the way I can tell myself that I am okay is by having such a complete level of preparation that if I get a critical voice in my head, you can quiet it down by saying that you did everything you could to prepare,” she said.

