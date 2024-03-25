Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Exiting 'Real Housewives of Potomac' - See Her Statement

Candiace Dillard Bassett is exiting The Real Housewives of Potomac!

The 37-year-old reality star and singer released a statement, confirming her exit from the Bravo series ahead of the show’s ninth season.

She shared with People, “As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

She continued, “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.’ Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!” she says.

Candiace joined the show in season three. While many will be wondering if she was fired or if she exited on her own, a source told People that she “made the choice to leave the franchise on her own.”

