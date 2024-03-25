Prince William & Kate Middleton Release Joint Statement After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William and Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) have released their first joint statement after her cancer diagnosis.

If you missed the news, last week, the 42-year-old royal announced she had received a cancer diagnosis after her abdominal surgery back in January 2024.

Her medical team recommended “a course of preventative chemotherapy,” and she is “in the early stages of that treatment.”

The Princess delivered all of this news to the public in the form of a video message. Since the release of that video, they have been receiving lots of well wishes from the public.

Keep reading to find out more…

A new statement was released by the Palace (via the BBC), which said, “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Read all the statements released by the royal family in response to Princess Catherine‘s medical diagnosis, including a statement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.