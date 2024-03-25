Sam Heughan Once Teased He Knows How 'Outlander' Will End!

Outlander will unfortunately be coming to an end with the show’s upcoming eighth season on Starz.

Many are wondering exactly how the Starz hit will wrap up. Well, the show’s star Sam Heughan once teased that he’s known for years and years!

In an interview, Sam was asked, “There’s apparently three more books until the end of the saga. Do you know how Jamie and Claire are going to end up?”

Keep reading to find out more…

Sam once told Esquire UK, “Diana Gabaldon [the writer-creator] actually revealed to me how the whole thing’s going to end. She emailed me the last few pages of what will be the last book very early on, I think in the first few weeks of shooting and no one else has seen that I think, apart from one other exec producer. Even Caitríona’s not seen it and I’m sworn to secrecy.”

Sam and Caitriona co-star as Jamie and Claire in the fan favorite series.

We have the ranking of all of the Outlander seasons from the worst to the best!