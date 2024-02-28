'Outlander' Seasons Ranked From Worst to Best!

Outlander is one of the biggest fan faves on TV right now, and we’re bringing you the official ranking of seasons!

We’re looking back at all the seasons of the show, and seeing just how they rank against each other, according to the Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience scores for each season.

Based on Diana Gabaldon‘s best-selling book series, the popular Starz show follows the story of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who mysteriously finds herself transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland. There, she becomes entangled in the tumultuous events of the Jacobite uprising and falls in love with the dashing Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Keep reading to see the official ranking of Outlander’s six full seasons…