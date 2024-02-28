There's an Update to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' From the NYPD

A bit of new information about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released amid the UK court ruling that came in today.

On Wednesday (February 28), High Court judge Peter Lane upheld the decision by the U.K. government and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to downgrade his security. The Duke of Sussex argued that he and his family should have automatic police protection while in the United Kingdom when they visit from their home in California, following the decision to strip away the right in February 2020 when he and Meghan Markle stepped back from official royal duties.

Now, documents from the UK ruling have revealed a bit of information about that infamous police chase that took place in May of 2023.

If you don’t know, on May 16, 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with her mom Doria Ragland, left an event and said they were involved in a car chase with photographers in New York City.

The statement released by their rep in 2023 stated, “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice which is dangerous to all involved.”

Now, on Wednesday (February 28), we learned that the Chief of Intelligence of New York City Police Department had actually submitted a statement for the UK court’s consideration about the need for the Duke and Duchess’ security. The NYPD confirmed, via ET, “reckless endangerment did take place on 16 May 2023, when the claimant and the Duchess were being driven in Manhattan.”

