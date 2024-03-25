Katie Couric Becomes a Grandma, Daughter Ellie Monahan Gives Birth to First Child

Katie Couric is officially a grandmother!

The 67-year-old former news anchor shared the exciting news on Sunday (March 24) that her daughter Ellie Monahan gave birth to her first child with husband Mark Dobrosky over the weekend, a baby boy.

Katie first revealed Ellie was expecting back in December, sharing a cute video of how she found out.

“John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds,” Katie captioned a series of photos.

She also revealed where the baby’s names come from, include a sweet nod to her late husband and Ellie‘s father Jay Monahan.

“He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather,” Katie shared. “Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon 🌕 (it was a full moon) I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can’t wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed. 💙🥰🍼👶🏻💙 We’ll have more tomorrow in Wake-Up Call ⏰❤️”

Congratulations to Ellie and Mark on the new bundle of joy!!