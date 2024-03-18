Tallulah Willis Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis is opening up about a new diagnosis.

The 30-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared a throwback video on Instagram of her as a child attending an event with her dad, in which she’s rubbing his head and playing with his ear.

“Tell me you’re autistic without telling me you’re autistic 😂” she captioned the post.

In the comments section, one person asked if she was diagnosed with autism.

“Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life. ☀️” Tallulah replied, calling herself “neurospicy” in another comment.

The National Institute of Mental Health describes autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave. Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, it is described as a “developmental disorder” because symptoms generally appear in the first 2 years of life.

Her father Bruce has also made headlines in the past year after being diagnosed with dementia.

