Is John Mulaney Featured in Ex Wife Anna Marie Tendler's Memoir? Source Reveals If She Wrote About Him At All

John Mulaney‘s ex wife Anna Marie Tendler revealed she wrote a memoir, titled, “Men Have Called Her Crazy,” being released in August.

When she announced the book, many believed John would be a central topic. She herself said the book is about an “endless source of my heartbreak and rage.”

If you don’t know, John and Anna Marie first started dating in 2010 before getting married in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York in 2014.

In May 2021, after six years of marriage, John and Anna Marie both announced in separate statements that they had split up a few months before.

At the time, it was also revealed that John completed a 60-day stint in rehab earlier that year for cocaine and alcohol addiction.

A few months after that, it was revealed that John was expecting a child with Olivia Munn. John and Olivia welcomed their son Malcolm in November 2021.

Now, a source is revealing how much John is actually featured in the memoir.

Well, lucky for John, a source who “read the manuscript” told Page Six, “He’s not in it…nor is he even alluded to. She talks about the relationship prior to John.”

Nearly one year ago, Anna Marie went viral for an accusation she made against Taylor Swift, which she then said was a joke.

