Stars Who Have Opened Up About Being Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder

Plenty of stars are very open about their mental health, and over the years, several celebrities have discussed being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder, formerly called manic depression, is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression), via Mayo Clinic.

In an effort to increase awareness and eliminate the stigma surrounding the diagnosis and mental health in general, several stars have revealed their diagnoses, helping to encourage others to seek treatment, understand the signs and symptoms, and take care of themselves and others in the process.

Click through to see which celebrities have spoken out about having bipolar disorder…