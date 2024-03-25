Sarah Ferguson Releases Statement on Princess Catherine After Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah, Duchess of York (aka Sarah Ferguson) has released a statement about Princess Catherine‘s cancer diagnosis.

The 64-year-old Duchess revealed back in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer after also undergoing surgery for breast cancer.

Now, Princess Catherine revealed she also has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday (March 25), Sarah wrote, “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

She continued, “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”

If you were unaware, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales has largely been out of the public eye since undergoing what was described as a “planned abdominal surgery.” Her cancer diagnosis came shortly after the surgery. King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer this year.