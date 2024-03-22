How Old Are Kate Middleton & Prince William's Children? Royal Kids' Ages Revealed

Catherine, Princess of Wales, (aka Kate Middleton) has revealed she was diagnosed with cancer on Friday (March 22) and has been undergoing treatment.

In a new video shared by Kensington Palace, the 42-year-old Royal mentioned that it took time to be able to explain what was going on to her three children with Prince William.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be ok. As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day,” she shared.

So, how old are the young children of Princess Catherine and Prince William?

Prince George of Wales is the oldest at 10 years old. He was born July 22, 2013, and is next in line for the throne after his father.

Princess Charlotte of Wales is the second oldest, at eight years old. She was born on May 2, 2015, and is third in line for the throne.

Prince Louis of Wales is the youngest, and he is about to turn six years old. He was born on April 23, 2018, and is fourth in line for the throne.

Princess Catherine has asked for privacy during this time as she continues treatment and working towards a recovery from her abdominal surgery, which is when they found the cancer.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said, adding that she’d return to work when she was able.