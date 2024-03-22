Top Stories
Lala Kent Responds to Rumors of Friendship-Ending Fight with Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

'Supernatural' Secrets, Including Scrapped Spinoffs (1 Caused Drama) & the Role Jensen Ackles Auditioned For

Mar 22, 2024 at 2:55 pm
By JJ Staff

King Charles & Queen Camilla Aware of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

A new report is offering some insight into what King Charles and Queen Camilla knew about Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton)’s health.

On Friday (March 22), the Princess of Wales revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing an abdominal surgery earlier this year. She confirmed that she is currently receiving treatment and is taking time out of the spotlight to continue to heal.

At the moment, the King and Queen have not yet publicly responded. However, a report is revealing what they knew.

People confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla were “informed” about the Princess’ health.

If you were unaware, King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He is currently undergoing treatment and issued his first personal statement in February.

It is not clear if Prince William‘s brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle were aware of Princess Catherine‘s health.

A source earlier this week said that they had been “left out of any details regarding Kate.” The Duke of Sussex reportedly did not reach out to his brother and sister-in-law when he visited London following the King’s diagnosis.

