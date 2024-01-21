Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Months After Undergoing Surgery for Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Back in June 2023, the 64-year-old Duchess of York was revealed to have an early form of breast cancer. Soon later, she underwent a mastectomy.

On Sunday (January 21), it was announced that Sarah has skin cancer.

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” a spokesperson for Sarah told Us Weekly in a statement. “Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

The spokesperson continued, “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits. The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team [who] has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

We send our best wishes to Sarah, Duchess of York, as she recovers.

