3 One Chicago Cast Exits Confirmed for 2024, 'Chicago Fire' Showrunner Explains Why There's So Many Departures

Every year, it feels like more and more stars exit Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med (aka, the One Chicago franchise).

Now, one of the showrunners is giving more insight into the decisions.

“Honestly, longevity is really just part of it,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman said during an interview with TVLine. “[In] storytelling and in terms of real life, 12 years is a long time and things need to change, just dynamic-wise. You want new characters and you want new dynamics.”

Andrea explained, “Actor-wise, 12 years is a long [time]. Nobody expects in TV [that] they’re going to be anywhere for 12 years, I can say that for sure, from all sides.”

Keep reading to find out more…