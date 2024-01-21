Ron DeSantis Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

The politician announced the news in a video posted on social media.

“Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign. I am proud to have delivered on 100% of my promises, and I will not stop now,” he said.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance … Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” he added, supplying his endorsement to the former president, who is currently facing 91 charges across four criminal cases.

“After the past many months, Casey [DeSantis] and I have traveled across the country to deliver a message of hope that decline is a choice, and we can in fact succeed again as a nation. Nobody worked harder, and we left it all out on the field.”

