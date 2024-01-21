'Beverly Hills, 90210' & 'Port Charles' Star David Gail Dies at 58

David Gail has sadly passed away.

The Port Charles star was 58 years old.

If you didn’t know, David not only appeared as Dr. Joe Scanlon in the General Hospital spinoff, but he also starred in such as Savannah and Beverly Hills, 90210.

The tragic news of David‘s death was announced by Peter Ferriero, who hosts a Beverly Hills, 90210 podcast.

Per the Soap Opera Network, Peter took to his Instagram Story on Saturday (January 20) to share that David had passed away.

“Was just told by his friends that our David Gail has passed away,” he wrote, according to the outlet. “I’m so upset by this news. So grateful I had the opportunity to chat with him.”

The same day, David‘s sister Katie Colmenares posted a tribute to the late actor.

She wrote, “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖.”

As of now, no cause of death has been made public.

We send our heartfelt condolences to all of David Gail‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

