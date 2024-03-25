Madonna Will Perform a Free Concert in Brazil for Final 'Celebration Tour' Date, Will Be Streaming Live on TV!

Madonna is coming to Brazil in a massive way!

The pop icon announced she will perform a historic free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4th at the Copacabana Beach to bring her first-ever greatest hits show The Celebration Tour, to an end.

The event is expected to be her biggest show of all time, and will be free of charge as a thank you to her fans for celebrating more than four decades of her music over the course of the tour.

The show is being sponsored by Itaú Apresenta, and will mark her first show in Brazil since 2012. No tickets are required for the event!

Entrance will be applied on a first come first serve basis the day of the event in front of the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel.

The one-time event will also be broadcast live on TV Globo!

The Celebration Tour continues with the second of two shows in Dallas on Monday (March 25) before making stops in Houston, Atlanta, Austin and more. She’s also heading to Miami at the Kaseya Center (April 6th, 7th, and 9th) and spending 5 nights at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City.

