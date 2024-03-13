Dua Lipa Announces Third Album 'Radical Optimism,' Reveals Release Date & Track Listing

Dua Lipa‘s third album has a title, album cover, release date and track listing!

The “Training Season” singer has announced that her third studio album will be called Radical Optimism, and will be released on May 3.

The album has been led by “Houdini” and “Training Season” so far.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life,” she said in an announcement, along with the cover art, which features her swimming alongside a shark’s fin.

“It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Her collaborators include Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Caroline Ailin.

See also just performed at the BRITs. Watch the performance!

Check out the tracklist inside…

Tracklist:

1.End Of An Era

2.Houdini

3.Training Season

4.These Walls

5.Whatcha Doing

6.French Exit

7.Illusion

8.Falling Forever

9.Anything For Love

10. Maria

11. Happy For You