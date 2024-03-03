Dua Lipa Goes Sheer in Red Dress & Matching Jacket After Performing at BRIT Awards - Watch the Video!

Dua Lipa is wowing in a bold look after performing at the 2024 BRIT Awards on Saturday night (March 2)!

The 28-year-old “Houdini” pop star took the stage at The O2 Arena in London, England to perform her new single “Training Season” during the awards show.

She was joined by a crew of dancers who executed gravity defying stunts. Delivering vocals and energized stage presence, she wowed. Dua also took home Best Pop Act.

Afterwards, she changed before heading to Warner Music and Ciroc Vodka’s afterparty.

Head inside to see Dua Lipa’s performance…

Arriving at The Nomad Hotel, Dua wore a leather jacket that matched her rich red hair. She paired her coat with a very short, very sheer red dress, that was hardly visible.

Just a few weeks ago, Dua was spotted out with her actor boyfriend Callum Turner, and they looked so in love!

Scroll through all of the photos of Dua Lipa’s afterparty look and press play on her performance below…