Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Cuddle Up During Date Night in NYC
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cozied up together while out for date night in New York City on Saturday (March 2).
The A-list couple grabbed a bite to eat at Buvette restaurant and walked out arm-in-arm with smiles on their faces.
Blake, 36, wore a long black jacket over a purple top and wide-legged jeans. She accessorized with white shoes and a bag. Ryan, 47, opted for a hooded vest to combat the chilly evening.
They looked so happy together, and we hope that they had a wonderful time!
Their night on the town comes a few days after Blake revealed the rule that she and Ryan implemented to balance their careers and marriage. She also recently celebrated a major motherhood milestone.
