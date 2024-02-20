Blake Lively Hits Major Motherhood Milestone with All Four Kids

The 2024 Super Bowl was a very big moment for Blake Lively!

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old Gossip Girl actress joined close friend Taylor Swift at the big game in Las Vegas to cheer on the 34-year-old “Love Story” singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

In an Instagram post reflecting on the Super Bowl, Blake revealed that she hit a major motherhood milestone by attending the game.

Keep reading to find out more…“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever,” Blake wrote, referring to her and husband Ryan Reynolds‘ four kids – daughters James, 7, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose birth they revealed in February 2023.

Blake then shared some details about her Super Bowl outfit, noting that she “wore pants that were shoes.”

She continued, “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton [sic] in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like. 💥🙌😆♥️🥰”

If you missed it, Ryan, 47, cracked some jokes about being stuck at home while Blake was at the game.