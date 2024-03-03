Zendaya Talks Her 'Dune: Part Two' Costume, Says It's 'Great to Look At" But Not Comfortable to Wear

As one of the most stylish stars of her generation, Zendaya is no stranger to turning a look. She’s frequently one of the best-dressed celebrities every time she walks the red carpet.

That means that she is particularly qualified to talk about the challenges of some outfits. For instance, her stillsuit in Dune: Part Two.

During a recent interview, she explained why the futuristic outfit was not very comfortable to wear. In fact, she compared the experience to breaking in a notoriously uncomfortable wardrobe staple.

“The stillsuit is… great to look at,” she told BBC. “The concept is great. Like, if it worked, if it really could recycle your water and keep you cool, all these things, we love that. It doesn’t do that.”

Instead, Zendaya explained that “it’s a little constricting,” adding that it “keeps the heat in.”

“It’s funny because you have to break in your stillsuit,” she said. Since they’re very stiff, “Your shoulders hurt. Everything’s being squeezed in.”

She compared the experience to breaking in a new pair of Doc Martens.

“You’re covered in blisters on the first day,” costar Florence Pugh chimed in to agree.

