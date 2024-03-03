Kacey Musgraves Brings 'Deeper Well' & 'Too Good to be True' to 'SNL' - Watch Her Performances!

Kacey Musgraves took over Saturday Night Live and introduced fans to her forthcoming album Deeper Well.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner appeared on the March 2 episode of the popular late-night show alongside host Sydney Sweeney. During it, she delivered simple but refined performances of the album’s title track and her new single “Too Good to be True.”

Head inside to watch Kacey Musgraves performances…

Kacey crooned “Too Good to be True” with a guitar in hand. She wore an elegant blue dress and was joined by a live band. She changed into a quilted dress and sang at a microphone stand for “Deeper Well.”

She introduced Deeper Well back in February. The album will arrive in full on March 15. It was mostly recorded at Electric Lady studios in New York City. If it’s familiar, that’s because it’s where Taylor Swift is often spotted there.

Press play on both of Kacey Musgraves performances below…