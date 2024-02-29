Kacey Musgraves Debuts New Song 'Too Good to be True' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Kacey Musgraves has a new song out!

At midnight ET on Thursday (Feb. 29), the 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer debuted her new song “Too Good to be True” – the latest single off of her upcoming album.

“Please don’t make me regret / Openin’ up that part of myself / That I’ve been scared to give again,” Kacey sings. “Be good to me and I’ll be good to you / But please don’t be too good to be true.”

"Too Good to be True" will be featured on Kacey's sixth studio album Deeper Well, which she will be releasing on March 15.

It was recently announced that Kacey will soon be performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live with this Emmy-nominated actress serving as host.

You can pre-order Kacey's new album Deeper Well off of iTunes here – listen to "Too Good to be True" below!

