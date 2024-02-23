Blake Lively Reveals Her Rule With Ryan Reynolds Regarding Their Work

Blake Lively is sharing how she and husband Ryan Reynolds manage their acting careers alongside their marriage!

The two actors have been married since 2012, which is one year after they started dating. They share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, plus a another child whose birth was made public in February 2023.

Blake, 36, recently revealed the important rule she implemented with Ryan, 47, involving their work.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time so that we could always prioritize our personal life.” the Gossip Girl alum told Amber Tamblyn on Thursday’s (February 22) episode of her Substack show Further Ado.

The couple has stuck to their rule, and Blake shared what is required of them to make it work.

“That takes working really hard when we’re not,” she said. “Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance.”

Blake also explained why her and Ryan‘s promise is important given her past habituation to working all the time..

“I’m used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping,” she said. “Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once.”

