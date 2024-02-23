Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia & Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams is speaking out after her aphasia and dementia diagnosis was made public.

The 59-year-old former talk show host’s most recent health struggle was revealed on Thursday (February 22) via a press release.

Wendy‘s primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia is the same diagnosis Bruce Willis received just over a year ago.

On Friday (February 23), Wendy released her first statement since the news broke.

I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion,” a representative for Wendy shared with THR.

The TV icon continued, “I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD. I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

Earlier this week, Wendy Williams‘ family issued a statement about her condition amid recent health struggles.