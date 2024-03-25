Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Wife Sam Step Out Separately in London After He Addresses Criticism of Their Age Difference

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is on the move.

The 33-year-old Bullet Train actor made a quick dash into the London Underground while stepping out for the day on Monday (March 25) in London, England.

For his outing, Aaron sported a black denim jacket with jeans, a black baseball hat, and boots.

Across town, Aaron‘s wife Sam was spotted wearing a leather back and black pants while out running a few errands.

In a recent interview, Aaron addressed all of the criticism about the 24-year age difference between him and Sam, 57.

If you didn’t know, Aaron has a few films coming out soon, including May’s The Fall Guy and August’s Kraven the Hunter.

There’s also been a lot reports circulating online that Aaron will be signing on soon to play an iconic movie character!