Is Aaron Taylor Johnson the Next James Bond? Report Claims He Landed Role, Could Sign Contract This Week

Is Aaron Taylor Johnson the next James Bond, taking over for Daniel Craig?! That’s what the latest rumor states…and it’s gaining momentum online!

Right now, the 33-year-old actor’s name is trending online due to a report, which is currently unverified, that states he’s the choices for the next 007.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” a source told The Sun, as also reported by People. Apparently, he’s due to sign his contract this week, should this news be true!

“Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement,” the source allegedly stated.

Aaron was once asked about the rumors he could be the next Bond and responded to Esquire, “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

If Aaron really is named the next Bond, this shouldn’t come as the biggest surprise, as he did a screen test for the role last year. See who Just Jared readers wanted to see play Bond!

