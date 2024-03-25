'John Tucker Must Die' Stars Reveal a Sequel Script Exists, Details Revealed!

Is a John Tucker Must Die sequel coming?!

Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel reunited for a panel at Epic Cons Chicago on Sunday (March 24), almost 18 years after the release of the classic teen comedy.

During the panel, they confirmed a sequel to the film has been written!

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ve heard rumors of this script — there’s a script,” Jesse said. “Apparently it’s amazing.”

“I’d definitely love to be a part of it,” he said, adding that he “can’t wait to read it.”

John Tucker Must Die follows Jesse‘s titular character, who dates three girls at the same time: Heather (Ashanti), Beth (Bush) and Carrie (Kebbel). As revenge for him breaking up with all of them, the girls enlist fellow student Kate (Brittany Snow) to help bring him down.

Arielle said the script “does involve all of the OG cast,” and that Jesse‘s character “may or may not get a chance to change” his ways, “which would be very exciting.”

“Do I get a chance to wear a thong again?” he joked, to which she responded, “We wanted to talk to you about that.”

“We were thinking you’d actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It’d be a whole thing,” she joked.

“I’m here for it. I can’t wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen,” Jesse added.

There’s also a sequel coming for a beloved Disney classic!