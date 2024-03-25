Josh O'Connor in Talks to Star in Luca Guadagnino's New Gay Romance Film 'Separate Rooms'

It looks like Josh O’Connor and Luca Guadagnino may be teaming up again for a new movie!

On Monday (March 25), it was reported that the 33-year-old Emmy-winning actor is in talks to star in the 52-year-old director’s upcoming gay romance film titled Separate Rooms.

Keep reading to find out more…The film is an adaption of the novel of the same name by late Italian writer Pier Vittorio Tondelli and follows an Italian writer named Leo, who is mourning the loss of his boyfriend Thomas, according to Variety.

Josh is in talks to play Leo.

In Separate Rooms, “30-something Leo travels across Milan, Paris, London and Florence, while Thomas is a young Berlin-based pianist who is temporarily living in Paris when he first intersects with Leo. The book is divided into three parts, called ‘movements,’ which alternate between flashbacks and reflections. After meeting in Paris, the lovers begin a long affair, meeting and traveling together in different European cities over a three-year period. The two meet when they wish, but live separately, secluding themselves in their respective loneliness, though they often write each other. At one point, Thomas starts an affair with a girl, which makes Leo deeply jealous. Then Thomas is diagnosed with an illness that will lead to his death in his hometown of Munich.”

If Josh does sign on to star in Separate Rooms, this will be the second movie he will star in directed by Luca.

Josh stars alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist in Luca‘s new movie Challengers, which hits theaters on April 26 – watch the latest trailer here!