Lily James to Star in Movie Inspired by the Founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd!

Lily James is reportedly taking on a new role!

Sources tell Deadline that 20th Century Studios and Ethea Entertainment are in pre-production for an untitled film inspired by the story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and former CEO of online dating platform Bumble.

Lily would be playing the lead role in the film, which will begin shooting in 2024, with her also set to produce alongside 20th Century and Ethea.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg will direct from a script written by herself, Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.

Whitney Wolfe Herd left the dating app Tinder in 2014 and helped launch Bumble in 2019. In 2021, the company went public and she officially became one of the youngest self-made billionaires at age 31. She would step down as CEO in 2023.

Plot details are still unknown, as the movie is inspired by, but not based on the Bumble founder’s life. It’s not yet known how the film will compare to the actual origin story.

Casting of other roles is already underway. The film is expected to be released in 2025.

