Mar 25, 2024 at 3:45 pm
11 Celebrities Who Hate, Refuse, or Barely Give Press Interviews (Plus, the Reasons Why!)
There are a handful of celebrities who rarely give interviews to the press in Hollywood.
Some flat out refuse to do press cycles, while others pick and choose which interviews to conduct.
We’ve gathered the list of celebrities, plus their reasons why they might stay out of the limelight at times.
Keep reading to see who made this list…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, EG, Extended, Jonah Hill, Slideshow