Dakota Johnson Grabs Lunch with Former Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele in Rome

Dakota Johnson is enjoying a day out with a longtime friend.

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress headed to lunch with Gucci‘s former Creative Director Alessandro Michele on Monday afternoon (March 25) in Rome, Italy.

For their outing, Dakota wore a brown plaid coat with black pants and red shoes while Alessandro, 51, sported a plaid shirt, red pants, and a baseball hat.

Keep reading to find out more…After Dakota and Alessandro went for a walk around the city together.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Alessandro is in talks to to succeed Pierpaolo Piccioli as the next Creative Director of Valentino. Pierpaolo announced last week that he is leaving the fashion brand after 25 years.

A source shared with WWD, “This time around, the Valentino project would be much more interesting for Michele, as it would also allow him to design couture collections, and it is no secret that he needs a well-oiled machine behind him to support his research and creativity, with skilled designers and artisans, the best fabrics and big pockets to turn his ideas into reality. Also, Valentino is not as huge in terms of sales as Gucci, so the pressure is different, and, on the contrary, there is strong growth potential.”

Alessandro left Gucci in 2022 after working for the brand for 20 years.

