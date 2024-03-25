Top Stories
Mar 25, 2024 at 3:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Dakota Johnson Grabs Lunch with Former Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele in Rome

Dakota Johnson Grabs Lunch with Former Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele in Rome

Dakota Johnson is enjoying a day out with a longtime friend.

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress headed to lunch with Gucci‘s former Creative Director Alessandro Michele on Monday afternoon (March 25) in Rome, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

For their outing, Dakota wore a brown plaid coat with black pants and red shoes while Alessandro, 51, sported a plaid shirt, red pants, and a baseball hat.

Keep reading to find out more…After Dakota and Alessandro went for a walk around the city together.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Alessandro is in talks to to succeed Pierpaolo Piccioli as the next Creative Director of Valentino. Pierpaolo announced last week that he is leaving the fashion brand after 25 years.

A source shared with WWD, “This time around, the Valentino project would be much more interesting for Michele, as it would also allow him to design couture collections, and it is no secret that he needs a well-oiled machine behind him to support his research and creativity, with skilled designers and artisans, the best fabrics and big pockets to turn his ideas into reality. Also, Valentino is not as huge in terms of sales as Gucci, so the pressure is different, and, on the contrary, there is strong growth potential.”

Alessandro left Gucci in 2022 after working for the brand for 20 years.

If you missed it, we also have new photos of Dakota and fiancé Chris Martin soaking up the sun at the beach in Mexico!

Click through the gallery inside for 60+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and Aleesandro Michele stepping out in Rome…
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 01
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 02
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 03
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 04
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 05
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 06
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 07
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 08
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 09
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 10
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 11
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 12
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 13
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 14
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 15
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 16
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 17
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 18
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 19
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 20
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 21
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 22
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 23
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 24
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 25
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 26
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 27
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 28
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 29
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 30
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 31
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 32
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 33
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 34
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 35
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 36
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 37
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 38
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 39
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 40
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 41
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 42
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 43
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 44
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 45
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 46
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 47
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 48
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 49
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 50
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 51
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 52
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 53
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 54
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 55
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 56
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 57
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 58
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 59
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 60
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 61
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 62
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 63
dakota johnson grabs lunch with alessandro michele in rome 64

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alessandro Michele, Dakota Johnson