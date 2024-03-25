Mel B Walks Off 'Today' Set After Almost Revealing Big Spice Girls News

Mel B had to walk off set!

The 48-year-old Spice Girls star tried to stop herself from spilling about the much-rumored girl group reunion.

After she revealed on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that news involving all members of the Spice Girls is coming soon a few months ago, she returned to the show and teased more information.

Keep reading to find out more…

When co-host Jenna Bush Hager pointed out the group’s 30th anniversary, she asked if Mel B could “just break the news” about their rumored reunion.

“I can’t because I always get told off because I’m the blabbermouth,” she responded.

“You know, we are working — I think I said this to you before, us five are working on something that’s going to be announced soon,” adding they are “actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us.”

She told hosts that fans will be “very, very, very” satisfied by what’s coming.

“Can we go see you on tour?” the host asked, to which Mel B realized she may have said too much. “You’re going to be able to—oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK bye!” she said as she ran offstage.

“That felt like maybe there’s gonna be a tour,” Hoda Kotb noted.

Watch her appearance…

Find out who is the richest Spice Girls star!