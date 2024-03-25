Mindy Kaling Responds to Rumors of Falling Out with BJ Novak

Mindy Kaling is addressing all of the rumors about her friendship with BJ Novak.

Celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi recently shared a post suggesting that Mindy, 44, and BJ, also 44, may have had a falling out after fans noticed that the two recently haven’t shared any photos together on social media.

After the post went viral, Mindy went directly to the comments to react.

Keep reading to find out more…“OMG I haate him so much,” Mindy jokingly wrote in the comments section which fans interpreted as though everything is fine between the pair.

If you were unaware, The Office co-stars have been very close for years now… as friends, coworkers and also a romantic couple. In an interview from a few years ago, Mindy opened up about why she and BJ aren’t an item anymore.

Mindy also addressed all of the speculation that BJ is the father of her two kids.