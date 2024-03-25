Riley Keough & Lily Gladstone Search for Killer in 'Under the Bridge' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone‘s new Hulu limited series has been released!

On Monday (March 25), the streaming service debuted the trailer for the upcoming crime thriller series Under the Bridge starring the two actresses.

Here’s the synopsis: “Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Keough) and a local police officer (Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.”

Keep reading to find out more…There series also stars Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan, and Archie Panjabi.

The first two episodes of Under the Bridge will be released on Hulu on April 17 with new episodes launching weekly.