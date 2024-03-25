Elizabeth Banks & Matthew Macfadyen to Star in New Peacock Dramedy Series 'The Miniature Wife'

Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen are teaming up for a new Peacock series!

The 50-year-old Pitch Perfect actress and the 49-year-old Succession actor will be starring in the romantic dramedy series The Miniature Wife from creators, showrunners and executive producers Jennifer Ames, and Steve Turner.

The upcoming show, based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzalez, has already received a straight to series order.

Keep reading to find out more…The Miniature Wife is described as “a high-concept marital dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses, Lindy (Banks) and Les (Macfadyen), who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elizabeth and Matthew will also serve as executive producers on The Miniature Wife.

The announcement of Elizabeth and Matthew‘s new show comes just days after Peacock canceled another scripted series.