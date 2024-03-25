Apple TV+ Announces 'The Studio' Cast - 4 Series Regulars, 3 Guest Stars Confirmed for Seth Rogen Comedy TV Series!
The Studio is coming!
The AppleTV+ series is starting production on new comedy series starring Seth Rogen, written and directed by Seth and Evan Goldberg.
The Studio is about a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.
A premiere date has not yet been set, but principal photography is officially under way.
Click through to find out who is in the cast…