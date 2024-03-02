Lily Gladstone Reveals Surprising Oscars Advice She Got From Her 'Ultimate Actress' Cate Blanchett

Lily Gladstone is up for one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2024 Oscars next week, and she’s going into the ceremony with some very unexpected advice from her “ultimate actress” Cate Blanchett.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star is in the running for Best Actress, an award Cate has been nominated for five times and won once.

During a recent interview, she spilled on the words of wisdom that she picked up from the superstar.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Her big tip was to keep up on your adaptogenic mushrooms through this whole period, which is great advice,” Lily told People. “It’s like, okay, that is a very quick, easy, self-care ritual that I can adapt, coming from one of the most brilliant, brilliant actors alive.”

She explained that the wisdom was not what she’d expected: “You grow up idolizing somebody’s career and their acting, and you think it’s going to be a bit of advice about how to stay present or how to really commit to an objective or some acting tip.”

On the topic of Cate, Lily recalled feeling upset when she lost her first Best Actress nomination.

“She’s my ultimate actress. I think she’s the great talent of this generation,” she gushed.

Did you see that another actress went viral thanks to her reaction to losing to Lily at the SAG Awards last week? She took home Best Actress at the show and delivered a moving speech.