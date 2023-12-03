Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 6:49 pm

Godzilla & Kong Team Up In New 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Trailer - Watch Now!

The Godzilla x Kong movie is on the way and the trailer just premiered!

After battling each other, the two monsters are back and working together in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the follow up to Godzilla vs Kong.

Get more details and watch the trailer inside…

The next film in the Monsterverse “pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Returning cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle, with Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen joining the cast. Adam Wingard also returns to direct.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2024!
