Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 6:44 pm

Michael B. Jordan Crashes His Ferrari in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan Crashes His Ferrari in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car accident.

The 36-year-old actor crashed his Ferrari into a parked car on Saturday night (December 2) in Hollywood, Page Six reports.

An LAPD spokesperson told the outlet that the accident occurred at 11:34 p.m. on Sunset Boulevard. The car Michael crashed into was a blue Kia.

Furthermore, authorities found nothing “nefarious” at the scene and there was “no evidence of a DUI.”

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported after the incident. The Creed star did not undergo field sobriety tests, the outlet added.

According to TMZ, an officer asked Michael to explain what happened, but the actor chose not to comment on the matter.

If you missed it, Michael B. Jordan‘s next big project has been revealed!
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images