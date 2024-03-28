David Krumholtz Regrets His Behavior Around Rihanna While Filming 'This Is the End'

David Krumholtz has some regrets about his behavior around Rihanna while they filmed This Is the End together.

The 45-year-old actor appeared alongside the “Diamonds” hitmaker in the star-studded 2013 comedy.

While on the WTF podcast, David explained that he owed the singer an apology because he was “incredibly drunk” during their time on set together.

“I was incredibly drunk in one of the scenes in that movie, and I regret it. I no longer drink,” David reflected.

He continued, saying, “They put me next to Rihanna, and I was wildly drunk. And she knew it, and I knew she knew it, and she was wonderful. And I was — I wasn’t mean to her, but I was just a drunk around her. This is my way of apologizing to Rihanna.”

