'Grey's Anatomy' Cast for Season 20: Every Actor Who Returned Revealed, Plus 2 New Additions & 1 Star Not Coming Back

Grey’s Anatomy is now airing its 20th season and we’re taking a look at all of the cast members who returned for the milestone installment of the franchise… and who didn’t.

This is the first full season without Ellen Pompeo in the title role, but thankfully several major stars are coming back.

It was reported early last year that six series regulars signed on to return for the 20th season, including two actors who have been with the show since day one.

Season 20 premiered on March 14, 2024 and will be airing for the rest of the spring.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is and isn’t returning for Grey’s Anatomy season 20…