Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Spotted on Connecticut Getaway With Another Famous Friend

Did you know that Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are close friends?

The 55-year-old The Morning Show actress and the 59-year-old The Blind Side actress were spotted alongside another famous friend during a trip to Connecticut this week.

Jennifer, Sandra, and Amanda Anka (who is married to actor Jason Bateman), were spotted leaving the upscale plastic surgery center The Retreat at Split Rock in Greenwich, Connecticut. Photos obtained by Daily Mail show the three women leaving the center on Wednesday (March 27) and getting into an awaiting car together.

In addition to the plastic surgery office, there’s also the Inn at The Retreat at Split Rock, which is billed as a “special place where one can rejuvenate in luxury, comfort, and total privacy.” Guests are able to stay at the Inn even if they aren’t in need of medical recovery. It’s very possible that they were on a wellness retreat!

