'Heartstopper' Season 3 Cast Revealed - 2 Stars Exit, 12 Stars Confirmed to Return & 1 New Actor Joins the Cast

Netflix‘s hit YA series Heartstopper is returning for a third season this year!

The drama series will be premiering it’s next season in October 2024 and there are some changes being made to the cast.

Here’s a season three synopsis: Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.

In case you missed it, check out a behind-the-scenes first look at the new season!

Ahead of the season three premiere, we’re taking a look at which stars are definitely returning, who is likely to return, who’s not and who is joining the cast!

Keep reading to get the scoop on the Heartstopper season three cast…