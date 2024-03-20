Netflix Announces 'Heartstopper' Season 3 Premiere Month, Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Upcoming Season - Watch Now!

Netflix just shared some very exciting news for Heartstopper fans!

The streaming service shared a behind-the-scenes look at the fan-favorite show’s upcoming third season, and they revealed when it debuts.

In a statement, series creator and writer Alice Oseman teased what’s to come when the show returns.

Keep reading to find out more…

Heartstopper season three will premiere in October 2024 with eight new episodes.

Here’s a synopsis: Charlie (Joe Locke) would like to tell Nick (Kit Connor) that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.

“I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper to be released in October. Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through season three,” Alice shared in a statement.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up,” she continued. “Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

In case you missed it, this actor is rumored to have joined the season three cast!