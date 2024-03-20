'The Way Home' Renewed for Season 3 By Hallmark Channel!

The Way Home has been renewed for a third season by the Hallmark Channel!

The series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and is currently airing season two on the network.

“Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President Programming, Hallmark Media, shared in a statement. “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what and when is ahead for season 3.”

The next new episode of The Way Home airs on March 24.